Jaguars reportedly ‘pushing to keep’ Arden Key with last-minute deal

The legal tampering window for NFL free agency is set to open Monday at noon ET. When it does, it’ll be much more difficult for teams to keep their impending free agents, as those players will suddenly have contact with other teams interested in becoming the highest bidder.

That doesn’t leave much time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to retain players set to hit the market. While much of the focus has been on right tackle Jawaan Taylor, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jaguars are also hoping they can work out a deal with pass rusher Arden Key:

The opening of the legal tampering window can spark urgency for teams that want to re-sign their priority free agents. That’s the case with a couple of right tackles, Atlanta’s Kaleb McGary and Jacksonville’s Jawaan Taylor. Their teams would like to keep them and are making good-faith efforts. Jacksonville is also pushing to keep pass-rusher Arden Key with a clear goal of maintaining its promising core.

Earlier in March, the Jaguars used the franchise tag to keep tight end Evan Engram. The team also re-signed impending free agents C.J. Beathard and JaMycal Hasty in February.

While much has been made about the Jaguars’ efforts to keep Taylor, little has been said about Key.

In his first season in Jacksonville, the 26-year-old pass rusher recorded 4.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Key recorded 44 pressures in the regular season and another seven in the Jaguars’ two playoff games.

Shortly after the Jaguars’ season ended with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, Key expressed his hope that he and Engram would be back with the team in 2023. Jacksonville is running out of time to make that happen.

