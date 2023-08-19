Jaguars reportedly plan to sit starters in preseason game vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get a closer look at their second- and third-team units and keep their starters on the sideline Saturday when they play the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of preseason, Brian Sexton of Jaguars.com told 1010XL.

A week ago, the Jaguars played their starting lineup against the Dallas Cowboys’ backups en route to a 28-23 win. Earlier this week, Lions coach Dan Campbell said that his team would also keep its starters out of action against the Jaguars.

Given Jacksonville had back-to-back joint practices against the Lions, which pitted starters from both teams against each other in drills, the risk of injury outweighed the benefits of watching those players meet again at Ford Field on Saturday.

According to Sexton, the Jaguars starters will likely play the entire first half next week in the team’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins at EverBank Stadium.

With Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff expected to be out of action, it will likely be C.J. Beathard starting for the Jaguars and Teddy Bridgewater under center for the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire