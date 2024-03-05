Jaguars reportedly placing franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing the franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The two sides will continue to negotiate a potential long-term contract, according to the report. News of the franchise tag designation arrived hours ahead of a Tuesday deadline. Without a long-term deal, Allen would be due $24 million under the franchise tag as a linebacker.

The Jaguars selected Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2019 draft. He played his first four seasons on a four-year $22.7 million contract then played last season on a $10.9 million extension. Allen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 10.5 sacks then was limited in his second season with a knee injury. He tallied 7.5 and seven sacks in the two ensuing seasons then exploded for a career-best 17.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits last season as one of the league's premier pass rushers.

His effort earned him Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career and a lucrative new deal whether on the franchise tag next season or via a long-term contract.