Jaguars hosted free agent OT Cam Fleming on visit

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Cam Fleming on a visit, according to a league memo.

Fleming, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2014 and later spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants before signing with the Broncos in 2021.

In nine NFL seasons, Fleming has made 61 starts including 15 during the 2022 season.

Fleming split time at both left and right tackle with Denver last season, and was credited with allowing seven sacks on 976 offensive snaps. His 72.6 grade on Pro Football Focus was the highest of his career.

Earlier this offseason, the Jaguars lost starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. The team’s 2021 second-round pick, Walker Little, is expected to step into the void left by Taylor’s departure.

Behind Little and starting left tackle Cam Robinson is very little depth. The addition of Fleming and/or an offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft could provide the team with a much-needed swing tackle and a contingency plan if one of the starters gets injured.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire