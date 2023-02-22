Jaguars reportedly hire UNLV OC Nick Holz as pass game coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t take long to fill the vacancy left by Jim Bob Cooter’s departure. After the team’s former pass game coordinator left to become the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars landed on UNLV offensive coordinator Nick Holz to take over the role, according to Mia O’Brien of 1010XL.

Holz, 38, spent a decade in the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders organization, joining the team as an offensive assistant in 2012 and working his way up to assistant wide receivers coach. He left the Raiders to take over as the UNLV offensive coordinator in 2022.

In his only season at UNLV, the team averaged 26.3 points per game, up from 20.8 points in the year prior to his arrival.

The Jaguars don’t need to reinvent the wheel in 2023 after finding breakout success on offense in their first season with Doug Pederson. The pass game led the way with Trevor Lawrence emerging as a star in his second season with 25 passing touchdown, eight interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns.

In addition to Holz and Pederson, offensive coordinator Press Taylor and quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy will play a significant role in Lawrence’s continued development.

