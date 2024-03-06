Jaguars have reportedly expressed interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of seven teams that have “expressed interest” in a trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today.

The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons were the other six teams listed by Dragon.

Sneed, 27, was franchise tagged by the Chiefs, but has been given permission by the team to seek a trade partner. How much it’d cost to acquire Sneed is hard to say, but a deal would likely come with a pricy long-term contract for the cornerback.

The Chiefs were in a similar position in 2019 with pass rusher Dee Ford, who was franchised by the team and then traded about a week later to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick. There has been speculation that it’d cost a similar amount to land Sneed.

The Jaguars’ interest in a cornerback isn’t surprising. The team hasn’t been subtle about its desire to upgrade the position and it became an even more significant need Tuesday when the Jaguars cut ties with starter Darious Williams.

Sneed, a fourth-round pick in 2020, has 10 career interceptions, 6.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed an NFL-best 4.0 yards per target when in zone coverage last season.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire