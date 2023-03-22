Jaguars reportedly agree to terms with DL Henry Mondeaux

The Jacksonville Jaguars added another name to their defensive line, reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, according to Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2 in Houston.

Mondeaux, 27, has been a journeyman since cracking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. After stints on the rosters of the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, Mondeaux saw the field for the first time in 2020 during his second year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He most recently spent the 2022 season with the New York Giants, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster for much of the year.

Mondeaux, a 6’4, 280 lineman, likely fits in as a defensive end in Jacksonville, where he’ll battle with another reported new addition, Michael Dogbe, for rotational snaps behind starters Roy Robertson-Harris and Folorunso Fatukasi.

In 37 career NFL games, Mondeaux has recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for loss. The terms of his deal with the Jaguars have not yet been revealed.

More Jaguars news!

Jaguars reportedly sign RB D'Ernest Johnson to 1-year deal Report: Jaguars adding DE Michael Dogbe on 1-year deal Arden Key says he 'felt disrespected' by Jaguars' offers

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire