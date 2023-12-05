Jaguars report card: Offense looked decent, defense flunks test on Monday Night Football stage

Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals based on execution, effort and game circumstances.

Offense: B

There were a couple of spectacular highlights, none bigger than rookie sixth-round draft pick Parker Washington maintaining concentration to haul in a 14-yard touchdown pass that ricocheted off the hand of safety Dax Hill, tying the game 21-21 in the third quarter.

Another catch that got the EverBank Stadium crowd rocking was seeing tight end Evan Engram take a short pass, then scooting 22 yards down the left sideline and somersaulting into the end zone for his first touchdown of the year.

But those highlights were totally overshadowed by seeing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, after initially having Walker Little stepping on him in pass protection, limp badly off the field after Trey Hendricksen finished the play with a sack.

Lawrence (22 of 29, 258 yards, 2 TD) was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury and never returned. After the Bengals took the lead on an Evan McPherson field goal, backup QB C.J. Beathard entered the game. After Beathard scrambled on his first play, he almost gave the game away on a fumble, but Washington hustled to recover the ball. Beathard settled in and led a drive that ended with a game-tying field goal.

As Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones (7) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) try to assist, Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence lies on the ground in pain after injuring his right ankle in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

The Jaguars converted a combined 8 of 17 attempts on third and fourth downs. The Jaguars had a chance to win with a touchdown on their first OT possession, but an Anton Harrison holding call nullified a 43-yard pass to Calvin Ridley to the Bengals’ 2.

Another big downer was seeing receiver Christian Kirk, after catching a 26-yard pass on the Jaguars’ first play, falling down and clutching his left groin area. He went to the locker room and was out the rest of the game. It was only the start of massive attrition, which also included Little, in a devastating loss for the Jaguars.

Defense: F

Despite another strong game from Josh Allen, who had 1.5 sacks and an interception that led to a touchdown, the defense failed miserably trying to contain a backup quarterback (Jake Browning) making his first road start.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) makes the sack on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida for Monday Night Football, December 4, 2023. The Jaguars were tied 14 to 14 at the end of the first half an fell in overtime with a final score of 34 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

After a turnover on downs and a missed field goal on Cincinnati’s first two possessions, Browning found a rhythm the rest of the game as he led three consecutive touchdown drives, completing 11 of 13 passes for 216 yards.

The killer was a 76-yard rainbow strike to La’Marr Chase, who beat the single coverage of Tyson Campbell near midfield, and raced the last 54 yards to the end zone. Browning found a lot of success throwing six passes to three different tight ends for 58 yards.

Veteran back Joe Mixon and speedy backup Chase Brown gave Cincinnati a respectable ground attack against the NFL’s fourth-ranked run defense, combining for 129 yards on 28 carries. The Bengals had 491 total yards, the most given up by the Jaguars this season.

It didn’t help that nickel back Tre Herndon (concussion) left the game early without returning and Foley Fatukasi (ankle) also had to leave in the second half.

Special teams: C

In addition to his spectacular touchdown catch, Washington provided a nifty 33-yard kickoff return, but the offense did nothing with the field position. He also took another kick one yard deep in the end zone and only got it back to the 17.

Kicker Brandon McManus, who made 22 of 26 field goals entering the game, missed wide right on a 48-yarder after the sack that injured Lawrence, which would have given the Jaguars a 31-28 lead with 4:59 left in regulation. He made up for it near the end of regulation with a 40-yarder to force overtime.

Logan Cooke had five punts for only a net average of 38.4 yards, well below his usual high standard, but did put two of them inside the 20.

Coaching: C-minus

Everything had been set up perfectly for the Jaguars to control their destiny for the No. 1 AFC playoff seed, but they failed to come through under the prime-time spotlight because of a spectacular failure by the defense and killer penalties when the game was on the line.

A false start and delay of game infraction on back-to-back snaps killed a drive to start the fourth quarter, then an illegal contact penalty by linebacker Devin Lloyd kept the chains moving for Cincinnati on its ensuing TD drive that tied the game 28-28.

Harrison’s hold in overtime ended up being the biggest yellow flag of all. The Jaguars just didn’t look buttoned up from the second quarter on.

Obviously, key players going to the sidelines or the locker room and not returning made things a lot harder on head coach Doug Pederson and his staff.

A major gut check awaits them with a road game against the Cleveland Browns on a short week, followed by a home showdown against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Big letdown by Jaguars defense on MNF; injury-riddled offense did enough to win.