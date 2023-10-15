Jaguars report card: High marks all around, with one suspect coaching decision

Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Indianapolis Colts based on execution, effort and game circumstances.

Offense: B

There was no need to push the envelope too much as the defense kept setting up a Trevor Lawrence-led offense with ideal field position. For the most part, Lawrence continued his efficient ways from the two-game London trip, completing 20 of 30 passes for 181 yards and a 91.1 rating. Without Zay Jones (knee), he found Evan Engram for seven completions on seven targets. With good protection, Lawrence had no trouble finding Christian Kirk (29 yards) and tight end Brenton Strange (10 yards) running wide open on TD passes. Travis Etienne didn’t put up big numbers (83 all-purpose yards, 21 touches), but his 22-yard TD run immediately after a Josh Allen strip-sack gave his team a 14-3 lead that kept Indianapolis playing uphill all day.

Lawrence hurt his knee when Colts’ defensive end Samson Ebukam sacked him as he fell awkwardly for a 17-yard loss with three minutes remaining, but walked off on his own to the sideline.

Despite a season-high 37 points, it was hardly a clean game as the Jaguars converted just 4 of 14 third downs, which has been a season-long issue except for last week’s win against Buffalo.

Defense: A

This defense merits no comparisons to the 2017 unit that had seven touchdowns, but it’s evolving into the best one since that magical season. Mike Caldwell’s unit had three interceptions and an Allen strip-sack, which the offense turned into 17 points.

It also got a turnover on downs that led to a Brandon McManus field goal to close out the scoring.

After the Jaguars allowed their first points on the opening drive this season, the defense settled down and made life miserable for former teammate and Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Allen continued his monster season by getting his seventh sack, forcing a Minshew fumble as Angelo Blackson fell on the ball for his third recovery of the season. That led to the Etienne TD run on the next play.

Minshew did most of his damage on dink-and-dunk passes, though he did have a downfield completion to tight end Kylen Granson for 45 yards, while Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor turned shorter balls into 40-yard gains.

Minshew (33 of 55 for 329 yards, 1 TD, 3 interceptions, 60.3 rating) mostly padded his stat sheet in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand. He threw three poor passes that were easily intercepted by safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins, along with cornerback Darious Williams.

Special teams: A

Once again, return specialist Jamal Agnew had a highlight against the Colts when they mysteriously elected to short-kick a ball to him in the fourth quarter at the 10-yard line.

After kicker Matt Gay had four previous touchbacks, they gave Agnew a return shot after cutting the Jaguars’ lead to 31-20 with 7:14 remaining.

He found a crease to break through at the 22 and returned the ball 53 yards to the Indy 37. You would have thought the Colts would have avoided Agnew at all costs, seeing as how his 48-yard punt return in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 matchup turned out to be the biggest play of the game.

This time, his kick return set up one of three McManus field goals from 49 yards, with his other successful kicks coming from 48 and 51 yards. All seven of McManus’ kickoffs went for touchbacks and Logan Cooke had four punts for a solid net average of 47.5 yards.

Coaching: B

Putting aside Doug Pederson’s indefensible play-call near the end of the game — with a 14-point lead in which Lawrence hurt his knee on a sack by Ebukam — the Jaguars’ staff deserves credit for taking control of this game after spotting the Colts a 3-0 lead and seized back control of the AFC South race.

All three of the Jaguars’ units took care of business in their own way to make sure the outcome was never in doubt.

From that standpoint, it was an A effort. However, the scare near the end of the game as Lawrence walked gingerly off the field was totally unnecessary.

With a third-and-7 at the Colts’ 16 and holding a 34-20 lead, there’s no need to have your franchise quarterback dropping back to pass in that situation. Just run the ball, force Indy to use its last timeout and kick a chip-shot field goal for a three-score lead.

Getting a first down there wasn’t imperative, not with McManus kicking what amounts to an extra point. Instead, a potential nightmare scenario unfolded as Lawrence got hurt, took a 17-yard sack and McManus had to kick a 51-yarder to close out the scoring.

Hopefully, Lawrence is fine for Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, A defiant Pederson, who tried to defend the call in his postgame news conference, should have run the ball.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars get top grades all around, but Pederson decision at end was suspect