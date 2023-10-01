Jaguars report card: Defense, special teams were the A-team in 23-7 win over Atlanta Falcons

Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette grades the Jaguars’ performance against the Atlanta Falcons based on execution, effort and game circumstances.

Offense: C-plus

Except for Trevor Lawrence’s 30-yard pass to a wide open Calvin Ridley in the end zone on their second possession — a breakdown by Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell in releasing the Jaguars’ receiver with no help on the back end — the Jaguars’ offense was mostly blah most of the day.

Lawrence (23 of 30, 207 yards, 105.8 rating) did a great job on the TD by sidestepping the blitz of safety Richie Grant, buying him the time he needed to get that ball to Ridley, who just stood there waiting for it to reach his hands.

The Jaguars continue to struggle to get the running game untracked. Travis Etienne had only 55 yards on 20 carries, with no run longer than 7 yards.

The only effectiveness on the ground was Lawrence scrambling for 42 yards, three times on runs of 22, 7 and 10 yards on scoring drives that led to 13 of the offense’s 16 points.

With Zay Jones sidelined, Christian Kirk (8 catches, 84 yards) and Evan Engram were targeted on a combined 20 of Lawrence’s 30 pass attempts.

Tyler Shatley replaced Ben Bartch at left guard, but one option with left tackle Cam Robinson’s return next week against Buffalo might be to move Walker Little from tackle to guard.

Defense: A

The offense-challenged Falcons were kept on lockdown the entire first half, accumulating just 77 yards as quarterback Desmond Ridder was sacked three times and had two interceptions, one returned for a 61-yard TD by Darious Williams.

The Creekside High product easily read Ridder’s eyes, cutting in front of intended target Drake London and taking it to the house.

Williams also had a team-leading three pass breakups out of a season-high nine for the team.

Andre Cisco had a similar interception when he read a pass over the middle for tight end Kyle Pitts. It looked like Cisco might bring it back to the end zone, but he got the ball stripped before teammate Foye Oluokun made the recovery.

Nickel back Tre Herndon, who got beat for the Falcons’ only score on a back-shoulder throw to Drake London, made up for it later. With the Falcons threatening to make it a one-score game with six minutes left, Herndon pushed London just enough after he caught a ball at the back of the end zone on a fourth-down play to keep him from getting his second foot down.

Oluokun had another solid game against his former employer, with nine tackles and three for a loss.

Falcons back Bijan Robinson did run for 105 yards on 14 carries, including a 38-yarder to ignite his team's only scoring drive, but the defense kept him in check when it mattered.

Special teams: A

After one of the worst performances in Jaguars history last week at home against Houston — blocked field goal, missed field goal, allowing 85-yard kick return TD — things were much more buttoned up in London.

Brandon McManus got things rolling by nailing a 56-yard field goal to give the Jaguars a 10-0 lead.

Logan Cooke flipped the field with a 59-yard punt that forced the Falcons to start at their own 13. That ended up being the possession where Williams had his pick-6 for a 17-0 Jaguars lead in the second quarter, keeping the Jaguars comfortably ahead the rest of the game.

Cooke was sharp all day. His first punt got downed at the Falcons’ 7 by Jacob Harris, giving the Jaguars a field position advantage that eventually led to the Ridley TD catch.

Cooke also had another punt go out of bounds at the Falcons’ 7 in the third quarter. McManus added field goals of 43 and 38 yards in the fourth quarter and all six of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

A bit of attrition in the return game as rookie Parker Washington, who was filling in for Jamal Agnew, got hurt and fill-in Kirk had a 12-yard punt return.

Coaching: B

There was no way for the coaching staff to go but up from last week’s disaster.

A solid performance all-around as the defense and special teams were close to lights-out, while the offense played solid enough at times and avoided turnovers to ensure the victory.

Doug Pederson’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Falcons’ 7 near the end of the first half, nursing a 17-0 lead, was a bit questionable, though he probably thought he had enough points given the way his defense was playing.

It was a bit of an indictment on the offensive line that he chose to pass the ball instead of running it with Travis Etienne or Tank Bigsby. That decision cost the Jaguars three points and led to Lawrence getting sacked by David Onyemata.

Taking a timeout before a first-and-10 on the Jaguars' first drive of the second half seemed a bit peculiar, preceded by a 3-yard Etienne run. Otherwise, the Jaguars got the bounce-back win they needed after two weeks of blah or horrific play.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Defense, special teams lead the way on Jaguars' report card, offense just so-so