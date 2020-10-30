Jaguars remove Chris Thompson from COVID-19 reserve list

The Jaguars removed running back Chris Thompson off the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team placed Thompson on the list Saturday, and he did not make the trip to Los Angeles.

Thompson has 16 receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in six games. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent after six seasons in Washington.

The Jaguars cut fullback Bruce Miller in a corresponding move.

Miller played all seven games this season, seeing action on 56 offensive snaps and 83 on special teams. He made one catch for 2 yards.

Jacksonville also cut kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.

