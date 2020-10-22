The Jaguars placed 12 of their 16 practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, as well as suspended defensive end Josh Mauro.

The team removed 11 practice players from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Running back Nathan Cottrell , tight end Ben Ellefson , linebackers Nate Evans and Joe Giles-Harris ; receivers Terry Godwin , Josh Hammond and Trey Quinn; offensive linemen Jared Hilbers and Austen Pleasants ; and defensive backs Doug Middleton and Josh Nurse were allowed to re-join the team’s practice squad roster.

That leaves only practice squad offensive lineman KC McDermott and Mauro on reserve/COVID-19 for the Jaguars.

McDermott’s positive test led to contact tracing and the other 11 practice squad players going on the COVID-19 list out of an abundance of caution.

Jaguars remove 11 players from reserve/COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk