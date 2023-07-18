Jaguars remain confident in team's offensive line; Walker Little's role appears fluid

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a lot of work to do when training camp starts Wednesday, July 26.

That work includes stiff competition at several positions and answering some lingering questions about the team's roster.

The Jaguars' offensive line could be at the forefront of those discussions and debates as change is on the way due to multiple factors, including injuries, suspensions and general turnover via NFL free agency.

Currently, left tackle Cam Robinson is slated to go through a four-game suspension to start the regular season.

Robinson is also coming off a season-ending knee injury, suffered during the team's Week 14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Left guard Ben Bartch is also slated to come back from a season-ending injury, missing the majority of 2022 after being placed on the team's reserve/injured list following a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5.

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker (44) tries to get past offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) during one-on-one drills during Monday's training camp. The Jacksonville Jaguars held training camp Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville Knight Campus practice fields on Atlantic Blvd.

Last year's starting right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, joined the Kansas City Chiefs via free agency earlier this year, paving the way for the team to draft former Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison in the first round of this year's draft.

Still, even with all the turnover and uncertainty, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and his staff don't appear concerned about the team's unit, expecting it to remain at a high level because of the players that are currently on board.

"We know the type of player Cam [Robinson] is. Obviously, this is a major injury for him, so coming back off of injury, but we know who he is. We know what Walker Little is. We've seen him play at a high level. Obviously, Luke Fortner held up all 19 games last year, 23 games if you count the four preseason [games] and [he] did well. He's going into Year 2, with much more experience, [and] obviously stronger," Pederson said in June.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (76) and first round draft pick stretches with teammates at the start of Monday's camp session. Rookies and veterans gathered at TIAA Bank Field Monday, May 22, 2023 for the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars offseason camp. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

"Brandon [Scherff] is kind of your staple right guard, he's the sheriff on the line. Anton's the new kid on the block, so obviously getting him everything he needs and it'll be good for him in camp to go up against Josh [Allen], Travon [Walker] and KC [K'Lavon Chaisson]."

The team's left guard position will be the focus area due to the injury Bartch suffered last year and potential reworking after Robinson's anticipated return during the regular season. Still, longtime Jaguar Tyler Shatley played well as "one of the top guards in the league" last year, according to Pederson. The depth and experience along the team's o-line will play a role moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) celebrates after teammate place kicker Riley Patterson (10) kicked a field goal with 5 seconds on the clock to tie up the game and send it into overtime against the Cowboys. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, December 18, 2022. The Jaguars trailed 21 to 7 at the half but came back to win 40 to 34 with a pick six by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) in overtime. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Could Walker Little become the team's chess piece?

As mentioned previously, the Jaguars will have work to do to reshuffle their offensive line after Robinson returns and perhaps before Bartch returns from injury.

As of today, the team's Week 1 offensive line likely would be (from left to right): Little, Shatley, Fortner, Scherff and Harrison. Bartch is not expected to be available for the first day of on-field work in camp, but that could change. If Bartch is ready to go, it would be expected the Week 1 starter from last year to take back his job.

The intriguing player to keep an eye on, however, is Little, who is entering his third year with the club after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over the last two years, Little has had opportunities to start for the team at left tackle due to the various injuries Robinson suffered the last two years. Little will take his place yet again, at least for the first four games of the season.

Still, the question of what to do upon Robinson's return appears up in the air still, according to Pederson. But, it remains likely that the team will do their best to get him on the field in some capacity. Little moving to left guard after Robinson returns is something the Jaguars could take a look at, according to Pederson.

"That's a scenario, something that we can see," Pederson said when asked about Little's potential move inside to keep the team's best five offensive linemen on the field.

"But, until we know for sure on Cam, it's hard to make that prediction. I think when Cam comes back, what type of shape is he in? Things of that nature ... With Walker moving into the season at left tackle, that's a really good fit for him, he played that in college. And, yeah, potentially sliding him in [to left guard]. He's gotten some work there this offseason and we'll see how that goes during camp."

Robinson is slated to make $16 million in base salary, though that will be reduced due to his suspension. It would be tough for the team to keep him off of the field, especially if there isn't a strong start from whoever wins the starting nod at left guard.

Little, essentially, becomes the team's new chess piece on the offensive line, able to slide from left tackle to guard to right tackle without many issues if he plays well there in spurts during training camp.

When Week 1 arrives, rest assured the Jaguars will have the best unit available. Keeping franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence upright and in the game is the most important thing they can do.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars' Pederson remains confident in offensive line as camp begins