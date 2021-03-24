Jaguars remain 32nd in NFL.com power rankings after free agent signings

Like most teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars made new upgrades to their roster last week during the opening moments of free agency and were able to acquire various new starters. However, despite those upgrades, several people aren’t high on the roster at the moment.

Among them is NFL Network’s Dan Hanzus, who recently released his post-free agency power rankings. In them, he had the Jags remaining where they were in his power rankings from February, which was at the very bottom of the NFL at spot No. 32.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer went public with his criticisms of the NFL’s free agency process, but that didn’t preclude the Jaguars from being more active than just about anyone in the first week of the league year. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.were the highest-profile additions as the team closes in on draft day and the presumed arrival of Trevor Lawrence as the new face of the franchise. Meyer is rebuilding Jacksonville from the ground up.

The Jaguars free agency class certainly could’ve been better as they led the league in cap space, but were unable to acquire names like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, and John Johnson. While there could be an argument made that a healthier Jags team in 2020 would’ve been better than the New York Jets, their general manager Joe Douglas surpassed the Jags with the solid free agency period they had last week. The signing of Carl Lawson gave them a pass rusher who the Jags needed, and they were also able to add former Jags rival Corey Davis and former Jags receiver Keelan Cole.

While the Jags missed out on several names who would’ve been huge additions, they were able to acquire some players who will be significant contributors or could be great starters. Those players were additions like Marvin Jones Jr., Rashawn Jenkins, Roy Robertson-Harris, Tyson Alualu, and Shaq Griffin. They also re-signed players who could contribute like cornerbacks Sidney Jones IV and Tre Herndon, and defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

When considering the impact all of the aforementioned names could make, in addition to Trevor Lawrence, the Jags look ready to take another step forward. The bigger question is how big of a step will it be?