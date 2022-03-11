Jaguars release RB Carlos Hyde as tampering period nears

With the tampering period approaching on Monday, NFL teams will be making moves to free up cap space when it comes to certain veteran players. That was the case Friday for the Jags as they released RB Carlos Hyde and freed up $1.9 million in terms of cap savings.

We have sent exclusive rights tenders to OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell, and RB Mekhi Sargent. We have released RB Carlos Hyde.https://t.co/I6d7HuZCeI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 11, 2022

Hyde, 31, was believed to be a release candidate due to his ineffectiveness in the backfield last season. He ultimately ended the season with just 253 yards and a touchdown on 72 carries, which put him at a 3.5 yard per carry average. Hyde also missed Weeks 15-17 after sustaining a concussion in the Jags’ second game against the Tennessee Titans.

Hyde signed with the team last year in free agency and was a player who was familiar with the Jags organization (through another stint), as well as general manager Trent Baalke (who drafted him in San Francisco) and former coach Urban Meyer (his college coach). He signed a two-year deal worth $4.5 million that guaranteed $1.4 million.

Heading forward, it will be interesting to see what the Jags do about running back depth. They will have their two top rushers in James Robinson and Travis Etienne returning from severe injuries, while Dare Ogunbowale is a pending free agent. Luckily, the draft has depth at running back, but there are notable rushers who could be on the free-agent market, too, if the Jags want to go that route.