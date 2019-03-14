Jaguars release QB Blake Bortles

Quarterback Blake Bortles is no longer with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being released following the acquisition of Nick Foles.

Bortles led the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2017 and signed a three-year, $54million extension before regressing last season.

The 26-year-old completed 60.3 per cent of his passes and threw for 13 touchdowns, along with 11 interceptions, for Jacksonville last season. The Jaguars went just 3-9 in his starts and he was benched in favour of backup Cody Kessler.

In order to fill the vacancy, Jacksonville announced they had signed Super Bowl-winning QB Foles to a four-year, $88m deal after he left the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said last week the team were evaluating the quarterback position and Bortles remained "in the mix" to be its starter.

"The goal is to put the best team on the field," Caldwell told reporters at the NFL combine. "Obviously, the quarterback is a key part of that, but we have to make sure we have the best team — we have the best offense, the best defense. The quarterback will slide in place when it is time for that player to come in place.

"It may not be until the draft, it may be through free agency, but when that time comes we want to make sure we have the best team offensively and defensively around that position."

The Jaguars selected Bortles out of UCF with the third pick in the 2014 draft, but he has struggled during his time with the team. He holds just a 24-49 record as a starter while tallying 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in 75 career games.