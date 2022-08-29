Jaguars release potential replacement for Steelers S Damontae Kazee

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some bad news on Sunday when key backup safety Damontae Kazee suffered an injury that had him on crutches after the game. According to multiple reports, Kazee is headed to IR and his season could be over.

But the Steelers might have a chance to swoop in and quickly replace him. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing safety Rudy Ford.

Ford was primarily known as a special teams player but saw his role expanded in 2021. Ford started four games and finished the season with 53 totals tackles. Ford’s combination of solid defensive performance and top-tier special teams would be prefect for the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

