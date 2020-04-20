Jaguars release oft-injured WR Marqise Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with Marqise Lee, releasing the oft-injured wide receiver on Monday.

The 39th overall pick of the 2014 draft, Lee agreed to a four-year contract with $16.5million guaranteed in March of 2018 with the Jaguars, but caught just three passes in the two seasons since signing that deal.

He missed all of the 2018 season because of a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee and appeared in six games last season before landing on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Lee had his best season in 2016, finishing with career highs of 63 receptions for 851 yards, along with three touchdowns. He followed that up with a solid 2017, leading the Jaguars with 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdown receptions leading to his contract extension.

By waiving the 28-year-old Lee, the Jaguars save $5.25m, but also absorb $3.5 million in dead money.