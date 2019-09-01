Jaguars release Matt Overton, Ben Koyack and Eli Ankou

Matt Overton might be regretting the offer he made to Colts fans last week.

The veteran long snapper was employed by the Jaguars when he offered to buy the season tickets of fans upset by Andrew Luck‘s retirement and donate them to a children’s hospital. As of Sunday, however, Overton is no longer employed by the Jaguars.

Overton was one of three players released to make room for waiver claims. He spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, who don’t currently have another long snapper on their 53-man roster. Overton played for the Colts before coming to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars also released tight end Ben Koyack and defensive tackle Eli Ankou. Running back Alfred Blue was placed on injured reserve to create the final opening for the team’s four new additions.