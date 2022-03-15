Jaguars to release LB Myles Jack after free agency splurge during tampering period

The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun on Monday at the start of NFL’s free agency. Many thought he would pair nicely with Jaguars’ linebacker Myles Jack. However, that tandem won’t come to fruition. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is releasing Jack Tuesday morning.

He led the Jaguars in tackles in 2021 and has posted triple-digit numbers over the last two seasons with 108 and 118, respectively. Jack also added three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits last year to go with his strong tackling numbers. The 2020 season was arguably his best statistically because he also tallied an interception, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a sack.

The Jags’ decision to release Jack shortly comes after the Jags were probably the busiest team on the free-agent market Monday. Per Over the Cap, he had a $13.1 million cap number this season with a $10.5 million base salary. He was in the third year of the four-year $57 million deal he signed in 2019 that guaranteed over $26 million. OTC also has him down for a dead cap hit of $4.8 million and an $8.3 million cap savings figure as the result of his release.

Jack is a former Jacksonville second-round draft pick in 2016 out of UCLA. With the Bruins, he was a projected first-round draft pick out of college but fell to the second round after most franchises had concerns over a previous knee injury he sustained with UCLA.

Now that Jack enters the free agent pool, he’ll be a hot commodity for other franchises.