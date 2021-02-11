Jaguars release Kamalei Correa

On the same day the club announced its coaching staff, the Jaguars have released linebacker Kamalei Correa.

Jacksonville acquired Correa from the Titans for a sixth-round pick in October. He started six games for the Jaguars, recording seven total tackles and a pass defensed. But he left the team for personal reasons on Dec. 17 and was subsequently placed on the reserve/left squad list.

The Ravens selected Correa in the second round of the 2016 draft. He’s appeared in 63 games with 19 starts in five seasons, recording 84 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

