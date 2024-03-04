Jaguars will release Foley Fatukasi

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi's time with the Jaguars is coming to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are going to release Fatukasi. Fatukasi signed a three-year deal with the team as a free agent before the 2022 season and appeared in 32 games for the team over the last two seasons.

The Jaguars have not announced the move, but they did wish Fatukasi a happy birthday on social media. Fatukasi turned 29 on Monday.

Releasing Fatukasi without a post-June 1 designation clears over $3.5 million in cap space while leaving over $9.2 million in dead money.

Fatukasi had 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and four passes defensed in 30 regular season games for the Jags. He had five tackles and a half-sack in his two playoff appearances.