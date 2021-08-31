Jaguars release DT Doug Costin

With Tuesday being the NFL’s deadline to reduce roster sizes from 80 players to the final 53, Jacksonville will have to make some difficult decisions. One of those difficult decisions came in the form of releasing second-year defensive tackle Doug Costin.

The #Jaguars are releasing DT Doug Costin, source said. He had 32 tackles last year in Jax. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

An undrafted player out of Miami (OH), Costin played in 12 games and started nine at defensive tackle as a rookie. The Jags’ struggled as a whole up front, especially in run defense, but Costin was solid in those appearances. He totaled 32 tackles in 2020 with three going for a loss.

Costin hadn’t made a major impact in the preseason, totaling five tackles in three games, but he played well in the opener against Cleveland when he notched four of those tackles.

The decision to move on from Costin is good news for fellow defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who was considered to be in danger of being released during final cuts. The former first-round pick in 2018 hasn’t been very productive with the Jags and didn’t do much to help his case in the preseason, but it’s hard to see him not making the team with the Jags cutting a player who was more productive than him last season.