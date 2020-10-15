Jaguars release Cassius Marsh

The Jaguars acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa in a trade with the Titans on Wednesday and that meant another player had to be dropped from the 53-man roster on Thursday.

Linebacker Cassius Marsh drew the short straw. The team announced his release on Thursday morning.

Marsh signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in April. He had nine tackles and a quarterback hit while appearing in four games for the team.

Marsh has played in 88 career games while also spending time with the Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots and Seahawks. He has 168 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.

