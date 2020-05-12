Jaguars release Carl Davis

The Jaguars apparently decided not to keep Carl Davis around after all.

Per the league’s transaction wire, they released the veteran defensive tackle.

They signed him in early April. He played in two games with them last year after signing in November. A former third-round pick of the Ravens, he has also spent time with the Browns.

He’s also facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

