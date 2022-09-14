Jaguars release blank injury report ahead of Week 2 vs. Colts

Dealing with injuries is just a fact of life in the NFL. So the Jacksonville Jaguars’ current injury situation isn’t just fortunate, it’s downright remarkable.

On Wednesday, the team released its injury report after practice and, well, there was no injury report.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/87Nu00MkH3 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 14, 2022

A week ago, defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was the only player on the report for most of the week due to a calf injury. On Friday, the Jaguars added offensive tackle Cam Robinson, but said he was a full go for a game against the Washington Commanders.

“It just shows, credit to [strength and conditioning coach] Cedric Scott in the weight room and leading the guys there, and our conditioning and how we came out of training camp,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday. “Just credit to the guys for how they’ve conditioned their bodies to start the season.”

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t quite as fortunate ahead of the Week 2 matchup. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and wide receiver Alec Pierce sat out of practice Wednesday due to a hip injury and a concussion, respectively. Cornerback Kenny Moore II and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were limited with hip and quad problems, respectively.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who sat out Week 1 with a back injury, participated fully in practice Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire