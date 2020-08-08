The Jacksonville Jaguars had opted to carry 90 players on the active roster for the early stages of camp. They have now reduced to 80 players more than a week before the deadline for doing so.

Waived by the team are running back Tavien Feaster, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, offensive lineman Steven Nielsen, kicker Brandon Wright, and safety Doug Middleton.

The team played defensive tackle Rodney Gunter on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

The reduction to 80 players allows the Jaguars to proceed as a single squad. Teams with more than 80 players must observe split-squad procedures.

Jaguars reduce to 80 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk