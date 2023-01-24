Jaguars receivers coach Chris Jackson leaving for same position at Texas

Jaguars receivers coach Chris Jackson has informed Doug Pederson he is leaving to take the same position at the University of Texas, Mia O’Brien of 1010 AM reports.

Jackson just completed his first season with the Jaguars, and his wideouts caught 238 passes for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones had career years.

Jackson spent the previous four seasons in a variety of roles with the Bears. The team initially hired him in 2018 during training camp in conjunction with the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program.

He served as a defensive assistant for Chicago in 2019 and the assistant wide receivers coach from 2020-21.

As a player, Jackson spent time with the Buccaneers (1998), Seahawks (1999), Titans (2000), Packers (2002-03) and Dolphins (2003).

