Jaguars react to NFL Network calling Trevor Lawrence 6th-tier AFC QB

Apparently, Kyle Brandt of NFL Network isn’t too impressed with Trevor Lawrence.

In a tier ranking of AFC quarterbacks, the Good Morning Football host put the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 23-year-old quarterback in the sixth of seven tiers for the conference. It landed Lawrence in the same grouping as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenny Pickett, New England Patriots’ Mac Jones, and the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ newly signed Jimmy Garoppolo and the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson were both ranked ahead of Lawrence.

7 tiers of AFC QBs by @KyleBrandt Who is misranked, most likely to jump up, and who is under the most pressure to win? pic.twitter.com/neEmIwrl1N — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 3, 2023

Lawrence earned a spot in the Pro Bowl last season after finishing with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The questionable ranking of the Jaguars quarterback drew plenty of reaction on social media, including from a few of the team’s receivers.

this gotta be a joke https://t.co/TKhUuf5PUV — Mal (@jamalagnew) May 3, 2023

Work to be done — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) May 3, 2023

Lawrence’s 95.2 passer rating last season was fifth best in the AFC behind only Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.

Story continues

Russell Wilson — who landed in the fourth tier of Brandt’s rankings — had a 84.4 passer rating last year after throwing 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season in Denver.

More Jaguars!

8 veteran free agents the Jaguars should consider after 2023 NFL draft Jaguars 'expect greater results' in 2023 from pass rushers on roster Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Anton Harrison will play right tackle

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire