Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby making a statement at training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the teams many NFL pundits have targeted as a breakout team in 2023. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence made strides as a passer last season and now it sounds like they might have a two-headed monster at running back.

Jacksonville already had Travis Etienne, who is coming off of a 1,125-yard season in 2022 after losing his entire rookie year with an injury. But the running back getting all the positive press at training camp is Tank Bigsby.

Bigsby was the Jaguars third-round pick in 2023 out of Auburn. As pointed out, Bigsby has some of the best hands on the team and has shown that so far. Bigsby is also a more power-focused runner with a low center of gravity. Perfect for short yardage and goal-line situations.

We don’t look for Bigsby to beat out Etienne as the starter but head coach Doug Pederson has a pair of really good backs who should help open up the Jacksonville offense this season.

Two areas Travis Etienne struggled in his first NFL season: Pass-catching/earning targets and around goal-line. For what it's worth, Tank Bigsby has been drawing rave reviews in both of those areas during camp. https://t.co/PZopsMJVes — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) August 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire