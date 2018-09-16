Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (Hamstring) Out vs. Patriots

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is inactive against the Patriots on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, the team announced. ESPN's Jeff Darlington first reported the news.

Fournette sustained the injury in the first half of last week's contest against the Giants. After heading out to the locker room, he did not appear during the second half.

Per Darlington, running backs T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will receive the bulk of Sunday's carries.

Last season, when the Jaguars and Patriots faced off in the AFC Championship Game, Fournette rushed 20 times for 76 yards and one touchdown. He also made two catches for 13 yards.