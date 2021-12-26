Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles ahead of Week 17 vs. Patriots

Jaguars star suffers torn Achilles ahead of Week 17 vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their best offensive player when they visit the New England Patriots next week.

Star running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's game between the Jaguars and New York Jets, effectively ending his season.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. Heâ€™ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

Dare Ogunbowale replaced Robinson following the injury.

Robinson, who burst on the scene as a rookie last season, finishes his 2021 campaign with 164 carries for 767 yards and eight touchdowns. The 23-year-old also caught 31 passes for 222 yards.

The devastating injury to Robinson is just the latest blow in what's been a series of unfortunate events for Jacksonville this year. The Jaguars entered Week 16 with a 2-12 record and recently fired first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

Patriots vs. Jaguars is set to kick off at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.