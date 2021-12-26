Jaguars RB James Robinson ruled out with Achilles injury vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently can't have nice things.

Second-year running back James Robinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game with an Achilles injury, the team announced.

NFL Network is reporting that it's a ruptured Achilles and that his season will be over. Robinson is scheduled to have an MRI soon to verify the true extent of the injury.

Robinson suffered the injury late in the first quarter against the Jets, on a run by teammate Tavon Austin. While being carted off the field, Robinson had his head buried in a towel. He'd run three times for 10 yards in the early going in Week 16.

For much of the season, Robinson's usage had been a subject of consternation among Jaguars fans. Following a tremendous rookie season in 2020 after going undrafted, Robinson's workload had been reduced under former head coach Urban Meyer.

Last week, Robinson had one of his better games of the 2021 season, rushing for 75 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Over his two seasons, Robinson has rushed 404 times for 1,837 yards and 15 TDs and also caught 80 passes for 566 yards and three more scores.