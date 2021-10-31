Jaguars RB James Robinson questionable to return with ankle injury in first half against Seattle

Jacksonville may have to dig itself out of a 17-0 hole against the Seattle Seahawks without its best offensive player available.

Running back James Robinson, who had taken his four carries in the first half for 22 yards, left the game in the second quarter after a 14-yard run (his longest of the afternoon). Robinson was shoved out of bounds, eventually colliding with a structure on the Seahawks sideline.

Per the Jaguars PR account, Robinson is listed as questionable to return in this one.

INJURY UPDATE: RB James Robinson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 31, 2021

Without him, expect to see a heavy dose of Carlos Hyde for the time being. The Jaguars have been able to move the ball with some success against Seattle, but an interception on a route miscommunication between Trevor Lawrence and Tavon Austin allowed it to go up 14-0. Then before halftime could occur, Seattle was able to add a field goal.

If Jacksonville is going to find a way to earn its second win of the season, it may require a bit of a one-dimensional performance from Lawrence down the stretch.