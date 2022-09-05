Jaguars RB James Robinson will ‘definitely’ play Week 1 vs. Commanders, Doug Pederson says

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson will “definitely” play Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, coach Doug Pederson revealed at a press conference Monday.

Robinson, 24, sat out the entire preseason as he continued his recovery from an Achilles tear suffered in December that ended his 2021 season. Both Pederson and Robinson said throughout August that the aim was a Week 1 return.

While Robinson’s return for the season debut is no longer in question, his usage remains up in the air with the Jaguars adding Travis Etienne into the offense in 2022. Jacksonville added the former Clemson running back with a first-round pick in 2021, but Etienne missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in preseason.

Robinson averaged over 20 touches per game as a rookie and broke the record for yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie, but saw the ball just 13.9 times per game in 2021. The puzzling drop in carries for Robinson under Urban Meyer was one of many of eyebrow-raising moments during the coach’s brief tenure with the Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire