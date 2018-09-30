Jaguars RB Fournette leaves Jets game with hamstring tightness

Leonard Fournette's return to the field did not last long.

The 23-year-old running back re-injured his hamstring and left the Jacksonville Jaguars' matchup with the New York Jets in the first half on Sunday.

Fournette originally hurt his hamstring in Jacksonville's season-opening 20-15 win against the New York Giants, before missing the team's next two games with the injury.

He recorded 30 rushing yards on 11 carries and caught one pass before he exited Sunday's game to be replaced by TJ Yeldon, who had two total touchdowns in the Jaguars' 31-12 victory over New York.