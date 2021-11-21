Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins ejected for punching helmetless Jauan Jennings

Jags' Jenkins ejected for punching helmetless Jennings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jauan Jennings is known for his physicality, and that was fully on display Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

The 49ers' second-year wide receiver got caught up in a tussle with Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins during the second quarter, and Jennings lost his helmet while blocking.

Jenkins, not seeming pleased with the altercation, threw a punch at the helmetless Jennings and was ejected from the game.

Jennings' 49ers teammates and coach Kyle Shanahan were visibly fired up on the sideline, applauding Jennings for his physicality to draw the flag.

The scuffle ensued after Deebo Samuel was stopped on third-and-2 at the Jaguars' 28-yard line, which would have forced the 49ers to either go for it or attempt a field goal.

But after the penalty, the 49ers got an automatic first down to extend the drive. A few plays later, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a 6-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 17-0 lead.

While Jennings and the 49ers are rolling, Jenkins will watch the rest of the game by himself from the locker room.