Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins in concussion protocol after Week 9

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and tight end Chris Manhertz all suffered minor injuries, but Jenkins is the only one that’s too concerning.

“Everything that came out of the game, Rayshawn’s the more significant one going into the protocol,” Pederson said.

Jenkins, 28, suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter when he was in on a tackle of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He was replaced in the game by backup safety Andrew Wingard, who stayed in for the remainder of the game.

The Jaguars signed Jenkins as a free agent in 2021 to a four-year, $35 million contract. Prior to that, he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 23 games with the Jaguars, Jenkins has recorded one interception, 12 passes defended, and 127 tackles.

