Jaguars rally from 27-0 deficit to stun Chargers in NFL wild card round

The Jacksonville Jaguars pummeled the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10 in a late September regular-season game. In January, the Jaguars rallied back from a 27-0 deficit to send the Chargers home.

The Jaguars scored 17 unanswered points to close the game, including a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 31-30.

Trevor Lawrence overcame four first half interceptions and a 27-7 halftime disadvantage. Lawrence finished with 288 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in what was the third-largest postseason comeback in NFL history.

Saturday marked the first playoff game between the Chargers and Jaguars. Here’s what we learned from the AFC wild-card battle:

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates with center Tyler Shatley (69) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after a touchdown in the third quarter.

Jaguars rally in second half

The Jaguars outscored the Chargers 13-3 in the third quarter. After a rough first half, Lawrence was 10-for-11 passing for 118 yards and had two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Jacksonville trailed 30-20 at the close of the third

In the fourth quarter, the Jaguars defense shut out the Chargers and the offense scored 11 unanswered points, including a game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired to win 31-30.

Lawrence went 8-for-12 in the fourth quarter for 93 yards and had one touchdown.

Chargers intercept Trevor Lawrence four times in the first half

The Chargers picked off quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his first pass of the game. Lawrence’s pass was deflected by defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Drue Tranquill corralled the football in the air for the interception.

Running back Austin Ekeler scored two plays later on a 13-yard touchdown run.

On Jacksonville’s second possession, Lawrence was intercepted on fourth down by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in what would be a theme of the first half.

The Chargers converted on a field goal after the interception.

Lawrence became the first QB with an interception on each of his first two career playoff drives since at least 1991, per NFL Research.

Lawrence was intercepted for a third time on Jacksonville’s fourth possession. His passed was picked off by Samuel, giving the corner two interceptions in the first quarter.

The Chargers offense scored three plays later on a 6-yard TD run by Ekeler.

Los Angeles stormed out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Lawrence was intercepted for a fourth time, again by Samuel. The Chargers cornerback had a career-high three interceptions in the first half.

As a result of the turnover spree, the Chargers were able to storm out to a 27-0 lead.

Lawrence had 77 passing yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in the first half.

The Jaguars also muffed a punt in the first half, giving them five first-half turnovers.

Asante Samuel Jr. has career game in loss

Samuel picked a great time to have the game of his career. The second-year cornerback played tight coverage all night and was a ballhawk.

The Chargers cornerback had three interceptions in the first half. He became the first player to intercept three passes in the first half of a postseason game, per ESPN.

Samuel came into Saturday night with four career interceptions. He had three in his playoff debut.

