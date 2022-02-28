The first NFL game action of the 2022 season will feature the debuts of a couple of head coaches.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the Jaguars and Raiders will square off in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, August 4. Doug Pederson will get his first chance to call plays for the Jaguars while Josh McDaniels will be on the Raiders sideline for the first time.

It will also be a homecoming for McDaniels. He went to McKinley High School in Canton and played games at the same stadium he’ll be coaching at this summer.

Both teams are represented in this year’s Hall of Fame class. Former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli and former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour were part of the five-man class selected by voters from a group of 10 finalists while former Raiders wideout Cliff Branch got in as a seniors candidate.

Safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, coach Dick Vermeil, and defensive lineman Bryant Young round out this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Jaguars, Raiders will square off in the Hall of Fame Game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk