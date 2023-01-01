Jaguars race to huge lead over Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars came into Houston on a roll and they were clocking the Texans on New Year’s Day.

As Doug Pederson’s team looked to reach .500, it scored a trio of touchdowns against a Houston team seemingly headed for loss No. 13 in another sad season.

The defense was involved with a scoop and score and Travis Etienne chipped in with a long run.

The Jaguars play the Texans in Week 18 and if they win that game, they would be AFC South champs.

Go figure.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire