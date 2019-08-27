Jaguars get Quincy Williams, DJ Chark back at practice

The Jaguars are getting healthier as the preseason winds down.

According to reports from Tuesday’s practice, linebacker Quincy Williams and wide receiver DJ Chark are back on the field with the rest of the team.

Williams has been out since having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee in early August. The third-round pick was zeroing in on a starting job before getting hurt and the next couple of weeks will give him a chance to show he’s well enough to pick up where he left off.

Chark suffered a concussion against the Dolphins in last week’s preseason game. The second-year wideout has not been fully cleared through the concussion protocol, but getting back on the field in a limited capacity is a sign of progress toward that goal.