Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says his play against the Texans in Week 5 is ‘hard to watch’

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t much different in Week 5.

The Texans were 0-3-1 and looking for their first full win of the season. The Jaguars were 2-2 and playing inconsistently.

Houston got their first win and extended their winning streak to nine over Jacksonville with a 13-6 victory on Oct. 9 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars would four of their next five going into their Week 11 bye where they metamorphosed into a playoff contender while Houston did not earn their next victory until Week 16 at the Tennessee Titans.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the tape from Week 5 is difficult to watch.

“You look at the way we played the first game, especially watching the tape this week going back through it, it’s like some of that stuff is hard to watch,” Lawrence said. “Offensively and personally didn’t play near my best, and we just left a lot out there.”

Lawrence went 25-of-47 for 286 yards and two interceptions. The former 2021 No. 1 overall pick from Clemson even had two chances to lead Jacksonville on game-tying drives after Houston took the 13-6 lead.

“You learn a lot, and you see the growth and where we’re at now, individually where I’m at now and as an offense, the level we’re playing, it’s where you want to be,” said Lawrence.

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley was a thorn in Lawrence’s side that game with seven combined tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception.

The Jaguars fell down as far as 3-7 heading into their bye week, but Lawrence would not alter a thing about it as the Jaguars used the setbacks to win four of their next five, improving their record to 7-8 and giving them a realistic shot to win the AFC South.

Said Lawrence: “You don’t want to go back and change any of it because I think that’s helped get us to here, but obviously for me, definitely want to play better and give us a chance to win obviously. That’s the goal every week from here on out. Every game is important. Really just put together a great game plan. These guys, they play really hard.”

The last time the Jaguars beat the Texans at NRG Stadium was Week 1, 2017.

