Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out, will miss first start of NFL career

Trevor Lawrence has had multiple injuries this season, but he always was able to play. He hasn't missed a start in his NFL career.

That will change on Sunday. Lawrence was ruled out by the Jaguars for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports. C.J. Beathard will get the start.

Lawrence's absence due to a shoulder injury comes at a bad time for the Jaguars. They have lost four in a row and find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with two games to go.

The Jaguars' slide started the night Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence has struggled since and the Jaguars have gone with him. Lawrence has also been in the concussion protocol, and suffered a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beathard has 12 career starts, but his last one came with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. His teams have a 2-10 record in his starts. He has been on the Jaguars' roster for three seasons but hasn't had to start a game because of Lawrence's durability.

The Jaguars will need to rally around Beathard, who did look good in relief of Lawrence when he suffered the high ankle sprain against the Bengals. The Jaguars are 8-7, tied with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South lead. The Panthers are just 2-13 but beat the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago and the Green Bay Packers needed a last-minute drive to beat Carolina next week. The Jaguars can't afford a loss, especially with the wild-card race having so many contenders, but they need to find a way to win with Beathard at quarterback.

Lawrence has started all 49 games in his NFL career. His streak won't reach 50.