Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as game with the Browns looms

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. When it happened live it looked bad and seemed like there was no chance he would be available to play the Cleveland Browns this week. But after speaking with the media saying he feels a lot better than he expected he returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity.

He still isn’t for sure playing when the team comes to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday but the door is open that he might be able to. Either way, he won’t be at one hundred percent and the Browns must put pressure on whoever the quarterback is.

This weekend’s game has major playoff implications and Cleveland controls their destiny with just five games left in the regular season. The Browns must get back on track snap their two-game losing streak and protect their home-field advantage like they have all season.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain, returned to practice today in some capacity. Good news maybe for his prospects of playing against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/l2OofPgE9d — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire