Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to get MRI on injured foot, toe

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence avoided what looked like it could’ve been a season-ending knee injury Sunday, but he’ll undergo an MRI to determine if there was any damage elsewhere.

“It’s actually the foot and the toe area,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “Knee was checked out today, he’s good there. No issues. Obviously sore from the hit, but we’re still getting some more testing done on his foot and toe area.

“I think things are trending in the right direction, but I won’t have a definite until I get the report later today on his foot and everything.”

Pederson said that testing will include an MRI of Lawrence’s injured left foot.

Lawrence, 23, initially grabbed the back of his knee after he was awkwardly twisted to the ground on a sack.

After being attended to by medical staff on the field, Lawrence walked off the field under his own power. While he stayed in the locker room immediately after halftime, Lawrence eventually jogged to the sideline before the Jaguars’ first possession of the second half and stayed in the game.

In addition to 179 passing yards, Lawrence was healthy enough to take off and run multiple times in the second half, finishing the game with 32 rushing yards.

Lawrence has not missed a game in his young NFL career, although he did briefly exit a November 2021 game against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire