Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence a long-shot for next year’s MVP

It was far from an MVP caliber season for Trevor Lawrence during his rookie campaign in Jacksonville. He threw nearly twice as many interceptions (17) as touchdowns (nine) with a completion percentage below 60%.

Lawrence flashed moments of brilliance, but he was held back by scheme issues and poor receiver play (in addition to some mistakes from himself). There’s a lot of hope that he’s poised for a Year 2 jump, but Vegas doesn’t seem very confident.

In the latest futures odds for the 2022 NFL MVP, Lawrence sits at just +8000, per Tipico Sportsbook, giving him the 22nd-best odds among the league’s quarterbacks. However, per these odds, Lawrence has the best chances of any second-year quarterback.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen currently has the best odds to win the MVP award at +500, followed closely by Patrick Mahomes (+600) and Aaron Rodgers (+700).

It will certainly take quite a leap in terms of quality of play from Lawrence to even be in the discussion for MVP in Year 2, but we saw that kind of leap from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led his team to the Super Bowl this season. Jacksonville will hope Lawrence can follow a similar trajectory.