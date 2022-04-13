Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence glad to work with a Super Bowl winner in Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence received quite an upgrade at the head coaching position this offseason. They went from a first-year rookie in Urban Meyer to a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson.

Lawrence told the media that he’s excited to work with Pederson, who has that championship pedigree and NFL quarterbacking experience during the second day of offseason workouts.

“I think that’s big when you know your coach has been there, he’s been in your shoes, he’s played quarterback,” Lawrence said. “And then too, having that success at this level as a head coach, he’s won a Super Bowl, you’ve seen his run with the Eagles, all those things. Being able to lean on that for him to help us is huge.”

Pederson will be tasked with getting Lawrence’s development back on track after his struggles last season. The former 2021 No. 1 overall pick failed to complete 60% of his passes while throwing five more interceptions than touchdowns.

Thankfully, for Lawrence, Pederson has had success working with young quarterbacks. He helped Carson Wentz become the league’s MVP in 2017 where he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven picks while leading the team to an 11-2 record before a season-ending injury. Then Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles managed to win a Super Bowl without him.

Lawrence will be the Jaguars’ quarterback for the foreseeable future. The franchise made an excellent move in grabbing Pederson to help with his development.