Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence enters concussion protocol

Jaguars' HC Doug Pederson on whether Trevor Lawrence will be able to make it through concussion protocol and play at Tampa Bay: "I'm not at liberty to speculate on head injuries. I can't say one way or another." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already facing a banged-up Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 16 — and now, it might be worse when Sunday comes around.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has entered concussion protocol after his game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Lawrence did not leave the game for a concussion but was evaluated and then placed in protocol afterward.

Lawrence has never missed a start due to injury, so this would be his first time should he not play against the Bucs. Only one quarterback so far this season has made it out of concussion protocol the same week he entered it, as San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy did so after playing the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the year.

Should Lawrence not be able to go, the Bucs would instead face off against Jacksonville quarterback C.J. Beathard on Sunday. Beathard played in relief of Lawrence when he suffered an ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals and completed 12 of his 14 passing attempts for 63 yards.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire