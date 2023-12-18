Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence entering concussion protocol

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is entering the league’s concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson said after a 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Lawrence, 24, ran the ball often in the final minutes of the game and collided with defenders on a few plays. He finished the loss with 264 passing yards and a touchdown, as well as 41 rushing yards. He also struggled with accuracy for much of the night and fumbled twice.

The Jaguars’ third-year quarterback has never missed a game in his NFL career and played through a knee sprain and a high ankle sprain earlier this season.

Players in the NFL’s concussion protocol must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in a game. Lawrence won’t be allowed to rejoin the Jaguars fully until he’s been cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

C.J. Beathard is the Jaguars’ backup quarterback, but has never started a game with the team.

